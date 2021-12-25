Life of Quaid-e-Azam beacon of light for young generation: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a beautiful combination of courage, hard work, honesty, determination and truth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a beautiful combination of courage, hard work, honesty, determination and truth.

In a tweet, the minister said the life of the Quaid-e-Azam was a beacon of light for young generation for making Pakistan a state as envisioned by the Quaid-e-Azam.