Life paralyses in Mirpur after the district clamps with a week-long lockdown

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) : Mar 01 (APP):Daily life was almost totally paralyzed on the first day of the phased month-long complete lockdown initially for a week here on Monday in order to overcome the continual wide-spread coronavirus in Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK).

Following continual widespread of the Covid-19 in the district, local district authorities decided to impose the lockdown, in phases, for a month with effect from Monday (6 am) to overcome the pandemic in the district.

All shops, business centers, educational institutions private and public sector departments (except those of essential services) remained closed and all sort of the inter-city and inter-district public transport remained suspended under the prevailing full lockdown – to be continued till March 07 (12.00 am). There will be relaxation only for buying products of daily use including edibles for stipulated time on Tuesday and Friday during the week-long total lockdown period, according to the prohibitory orders issued by the District administration.

Major city roads and link streets were blocked with hurdles of sand bags and electricity polls to slow down as well as to discourage the undue movement of the masses to secure the prime objectives of combating the Covid-19 which has claimed hundreds of precious human lives since its twice severe outbreak in the city and rest of the district since its outburst in various parts of the world including Pakistan and AJK over an year ago.

By fully acting upon the preventive measures devised by the authorities in form of SOPs, most of the people preferred to stay into their homes following the complete closure of the business institutions as well as private and public sector functionaries because of the lock-down.

Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur Monday announced the suspension of all of its local transmissions during entire fully lock-downed period till March 7, Station Director Muhammad Shakeel told APP here on Monday adding that the radio will however continue its daily medium wave and FM-101 transmissions by directly relaying from Radio Pakistan Islamabad at the national-hookup.

According to an official notification issued by Mirpur district magistrate Bader Muneer here said that there will be complete ban on the movement and entry of all sorts of transport in Mirpur district besides the entry of the tourists into the district and all sorts of the tourists resorts and parks will be completely closed during entire lock down period.

The District Magistrate took the step in view of the apprehensions of the spread of the pandemic, as precautionary measures under Epidemic Disease Act XXXVI-1958.

All sorts of educational institutions as well as private and public sector institutions / business concerns of essential services including banks will remain closed initially for two weeks' period of the lockdown.

Medical stores and petrol pumps will be exempted of whole of the above period of the lockdown and will function round the clock under the already announced SOPs in AJK.

General stores, vegetable, fruit, bakery, sweet shops, dairy farms, gas, meat shops will remain open only on Tuesday and Friday from 6.00 in the morning to 7.00 at night during the lock-down period.

All marriage halls have also ordered to be closed for a month with effect from March 1 to March 31 under the prohibitory orders to combat the pandemic that was found constantly at rising form in this district.

The hotels have also been ordered to close for the marriage parties and other gatherings during the above one month period wef March 1st The District Magistrate has directed to ensure strict compliance of anti-corona virus SOPs during and even after the lock down period.

The people should strictly follow the governmental SOPs and legal action will be initiated against individuals and business entities in case of non-compliance of the prohibitory orders during the above schedule of the preventive measures to overcome the pandemic. Ends / APP / AHR.