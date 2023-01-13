Life paralysis in snow hit areas of Hazara division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :On the third consecutive day heavy snowfall continues in the upper parts of the Hazara division and paralysis life in Galyat, Thandyani, Kaghan and Naran.

According to the details, during three days Galyat, Thandyani, Kaghan and Shogran have received up to two feet of snow while Naran has received three feet of snow.

Main Murree road from Dongagali onward was still blocked at several places due to heavy snowfall, similarly, Naran road was also blocked.

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) staff along with C&W was busy clearing the roads but continuous heavy snowfall failed all of their efforts.

After passing three days due to heavy snowfall electricity supply in some areas of district Abbottabad and Mansehra was still suspended.