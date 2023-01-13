UrduPoint.com

Life Paralysis In Snow Hit Areas Of Hazara Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Life paralysis in snow hit areas of Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :On the third consecutive day heavy snowfall continues in the upper parts of the Hazara division and paralysis life in Galyat, Thandyani, Kaghan and Naran.

According to the details, during three days Galyat, Thandyani, Kaghan and Shogran have received up to two feet of snow while Naran has received three feet of snow.

Main Murree road from Dongagali onward was still blocked at several places due to heavy snowfall, similarly, Naran road was also blocked.

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) staff along with C&W was busy clearing the roads but continuous heavy snowfall failed all of their efforts.

After passing three days due to heavy snowfall electricity supply in some areas of district Abbottabad and Mansehra was still suspended.

Related Topics

Snow Electricity Abbottabad Murree Road Mansehra All From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations ..

Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations to return Pakistan

38 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi h ..

Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi hooliganism case

58 minutes ago
 PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen t ..

PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen tie with UAE

2 hours ago
 Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Françai ..

Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Française board meeting

2 hours ago
 UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keen ..

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keenness to strengthen their strat ..

2 hours ago
 BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: ..

BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: Senate informed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.