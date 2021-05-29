Life remains badly affected due to military siege, curfew in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), normal life continues to remain affected due to continued military siege and corona-lockdown imposed by the Indian authorities.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian police and paramilitary personnel keep barricades on roads at many places in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley and the Jammu region to prevent the movement of people. Most of the shops and other business establishments remain shut while public transport is off the roads.

People could not offer congregational Juma prayers, yesterday, at historic Jamia Masjid, Dargah Hazratbal and other major mosques, shrines and imambargahs in Srinagar and other areas of the occupied territory, due to the severe restrictions.

Indian police arrested 190 persons, lodged 92 First Information Reports and also imposed fine to the tune of Rs 122,920/- on 964 people in 24 hours on the charges of violating the guidelines/rules throughout the Kashmir valley.

It is to mention here that amid continued strict military siege, the occupation authorities on April 29 imposed a curfew in 11 districts in the name of controlling the surge in COVID-19 cases. The curfew was later extended to all district till May 31.