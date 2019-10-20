UrduPoint.com
Life Remains Paralyze Due To Restriction On The 77th Consecutive Day In IOK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Normal life remains paralyzed due to restrictions on the 77th consecutive day in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The people of Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region continue to reel under military clampdown and internet suspension, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

People continue to observe shutdown as a silent protest against India's brutal actions in the territory. Shops and business establishments remain closed most of the time except for few hours in the morning and evening.

People particularly patients and doctors are facing difficulties in reaching the hospitals in the absence of public transport.

Traffic is also off the roads in Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Pattan, Handwara and Sopore in north Kashmir. Reports of strike were also received from Islamabad, Shopian, Pulwama, Pampore and Kulgam in South Kashmir, where additional forces' personnel remain deployed.

There was also no change in the situation in the central Kashmir districts of Srinagar, Badgam and Ganderbal, where business and other activities remain paralysed.

The historic Jamia Masjid of Srinagar remains closed for devotees since August 5. A large number of Indian forces' personnel remain deployed in the Jamia market and outside the worship place.

Students continued to stay away from their classes since August 5 though the Indian government had announced that there would be no relaxation in syllabus and issued date-sheet for examinations of 10th and 12th classes from the last week of this month.

Parents are reluctant to send their wards to educational institutions, fearing for their safety.

