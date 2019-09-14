Life remains paralyzed in IOK on 41 successive day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Normal life remained paralyzed on 41 consecutive day, Saturday , due to continued curfew, restrictions and communication blackout imposed by the Indian government in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the occupation authorities further tightened restrictions in Srinagar and other areas to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the repeal of the special status of occupied Kashmir by the Indian government.

Communication services like mobile, internet and tv channels are closed in the entire Kashmir valley and in some parts of Jammu region. The occupation authorities also imposed curfew in Kishtwar town after some unknown persons snatched away the rifle of personal security officer of a Peoples Democratic Party leader.

Defying curfew and other restrictions, people took to the streets in Srinagar, Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad and other areas and staged demonstrations against the scrapping of the special status of the occupied territory by Narendra Modi-led communal government. They raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. Indian troops used brute force to disperse the protesters.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries has said that the occupied territory incurred Rs 3,900 crores loss in 39 days of lockdown. The KCCI President, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad, in a media interview in Srinagar said, on an average Kashmir loses at least Rs 100-120 crores daily due to the lockdown.