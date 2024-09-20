Life saving medicines donated to FIC

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Heart Saver Foundation has donated huge quantity of life-saving medicines to the Emergency Ward of Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC).

General Secretary Heart Saver Foundation Kashif Farooq handed over the medicines to Medical Superintendent FIC Dr Nadeem Akhtar and said that the foundation also strived hard for betterment and welfare of the cardiac patients.

In this connection, the foundation was also contemplating to donate latest machinery to the hospital for facilitating maximum number of cardiac patients at this hospital, he added.

MS Dr Nadeem Akhtar appreciated the donation while Medical Social Officer Aasia Faqeer Hussain, Manager Asima Muzammal and others were also present on the occasion.