Life-saving skills competition

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) A competition showcasing life-saving skills such as CPR and bleeding control was held at the Rescue 1122 District Office on University road here on Tuesday.

The event featured Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) from various schools.

The team from Allied school, Tehsil Sargodha, secured first position. Emergency response teams will compete at the district level.

The winning team from the district would advance to the Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 academy in Lahore to compete at the national level.

Later, District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah awarded certificates and prizes to the top team.