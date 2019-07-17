Life skill based education will be made part of curricula: Provincial Minister for Health KP Dr. Hisham Inamullah

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health KP Dr. Hisham Inamullah has said that Life Skill Based education will be made part of the mainstream curricula.

He was speaking at the launching ceremony of WISH2ACTION project organized by Rahnuma Family Planning Association of Pakistan KP Region here on Wednesday. The Health Minister showed his commitments to this effect.

WISH2ACTION is an innovative project based on cluster model being implemented by Rahnuma FPAP a member association of IPPF (International Planned Parenthood Federation) in Pakistan in collaboration with Handicap International and Options as consortium partners.

The intervention is being implemented in 10 districts across all four provinces and AJK including Faisalabad, Chakwal, Muzaffargarh, Rawalpindi, Badin, Quetta, Kohat, Mardan, Haripur and Muzaffarabad in AJK.

The event was attended by Zia Bangash, Advisor to CM KP on Education. Secretary PWD, DGs of Health and district representatives of PWD department of health, Rescue 1122 KP. MPAs Miss Asia Khattak, Faheen Khalil, Zahoor Khan, Badshah Saleh and other relevant high ranking stakeholders.

On the occasion a number of NGOs and INGOs, CBOs and Academia representatives also spoke on the occasion.

Mehtab Akbar Rashidi, Chairperson of Rahnuma FPAP delivered the welcome address.

Syed Kamal Shah CEO R-FPAP shared the history of R-FPAP and WISH2ACTION global in context of FP program and SRH and Pakistan international commitments.

DrAnjum Rizvi presented the project overview Mr. Ruhul Amin VP-KP appreciate the all stockholders participation.