Life term awarded in a murder case in Faisalabad

Additional District and Sessions Judge Imran Javaid Gill awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) -:Additional District and Sessions Judge Imran Javaid Gill awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case of Thikriwala police station.

According to the prosecution, the police had booked Abu Bakar r/o Chak No.

65-JB on the charge of killing a woman Razia Bibi by attacking her with an axe over minor dispute.

After completing the arguments, the learned judge awarded life imprisonment to Abu Bakar under section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The convict was directed to pay Rs200,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased. Otherwise, he will undergo an additional term of six months, sources said.