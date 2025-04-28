Life term awarded in abduction-cum-murder case

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sajeeda Akhtar awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in an abduction-cum-murder case of People’s Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Additional District and Sessions Judge Sajeeda Akhtar awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in an abduction-cum-murder case of People’s Colony police station.

According to the prosecution, accused Muhammad Shafiq of Chak No.328-GB Toba Tek Singh had abducted Muhammad Pervaiz of Chak No.194-EB Vehari from GTS Stand Faisalabad on June 07, 2023 and killed him after snatching his vehicle.

After observing evidence and witnesses, the judge awarded life imprisonment to accused Muhammad Shafiq under section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The convict was directed to pay Rs.500,000 in compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased under section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), or undergo an additional imprisonment of six months.

Meanwhile, the court also awarded 10 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs.100,000 under section 392 of PPC, 5 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs.10,000 under section 365 of PPC and 5 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs.5,000 to accused Muhammad Shafiq under section 201 of PPC.