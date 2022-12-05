UrduPoint.com

Life Term Awarded In Minor Girl's Rape Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Life term awarded in minor girl's rape case

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Sessions Judge Haripur on Monday awarded life imprisonment to the convict Habeeb ur Rehman after being proven guilty of the rape of nine years old disabled girl.

The judge also imposed 2 Lakh rupees fine on the convict, in case of non-payment of the fine, he would face 6 more months of jail.

According to the details, Additional Sessions Judge islam Uddin after hearing the rape case of 9 years old disabled girl awarded life imprisonment to the convict Habeeb ur Rehman alias Waqar son of Muhammad Rehman resident of Darband Sector No. 4 Haripur.

Habeeb ur Rehman trapped the neighbor's disable girl, raped her in the nearby field and managed to escape after committing the crime.

Later the father of the girl found her in critical condition and registered an FIR at Khalabat police station.

The medical report confirmed the rape of the girl.

On 11th July 2020, the SHO Khalabat police station after consultation with the prosecutor, registered a case under Child Protection Act 53 and 376 against Habeeb ur Rehman and arrested him.

During two years of hearing, 16 witnesses recorded their statements before the court, after completion of the arguments from both sides Additional Session Judge found the accused guilty of the rape and awarded him life imprisonment.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Station Jail Fine Haripur July FIR 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns hom ..

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns home

3 hours ago
 Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, ..

Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, Patras Bukhari being observed ..

3 hours ago
 PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 a ..

PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 and 6 of Mangla Dam

3 hours ago
 Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

4 hours ago
 Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding t ..

Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression, Army ..

5 hours ago
 LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.