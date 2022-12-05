(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Sessions Judge Haripur on Monday awarded life imprisonment to the convict Habeeb ur Rehman after being proven guilty of the rape of nine years old disabled girl.

The judge also imposed 2 Lakh rupees fine on the convict, in case of non-payment of the fine, he would face 6 more months of jail.

According to the details, Additional Sessions Judge islam Uddin after hearing the rape case of 9 years old disabled girl awarded life imprisonment to the convict Habeeb ur Rehman alias Waqar son of Muhammad Rehman resident of Darband Sector No. 4 Haripur.

Habeeb ur Rehman trapped the neighbor's disable girl, raped her in the nearby field and managed to escape after committing the crime.

Later the father of the girl found her in critical condition and registered an FIR at Khalabat police station.

The medical report confirmed the rape of the girl.

On 11th July 2020, the SHO Khalabat police station after consultation with the prosecutor, registered a case under Child Protection Act 53 and 376 against Habeeb ur Rehman and arrested him.

During two years of hearing, 16 witnesses recorded their statements before the court, after completion of the arguments from both sides Additional Session Judge found the accused guilty of the rape and awarded him life imprisonment.