Life Term Awarded In Murder Case

Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:17 AM

Life imprisonment has been awarded to an accused involved in a murder case of Sadar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Life imprisonment has been awarded to an accused involved in a murder case of Sadar police station.

According to the prosecution, Shaukat Ali along with his two accomplices Javaid Iqbal and Abdur Rehman had killed Shehbaz and injured Suhrab in Chak No.238-RB over a minor dispute in 2017.

After hearing witnesses and evidences, Additional Session Judge Shazia Cheema awarded life imprisonment to accused Shaukat Ali and directed him to pay Rs.300,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased.

The convict will have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months if he failed to pay compensation.

Meanwhile other accused Javaid Iqbal and Abdur Rehman were acquitted by giving them benefit of doubt.

