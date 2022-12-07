Life term awarded in murder case

Additional Session Judge Tariq Ayub has awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case of Sadar police station.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Session Judge Tariq Ayub has awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case of Sadar police station.

According to the prosecution, accused Abu Bakar had killed his rival Muhammad Arshad over an old enmity some time ago.

The police had registered a case and submitted challan in the competent court of law.

After final arguments from both sides, the judge awarded life term to the accused and directed him to pay Rs.0.5 million as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased. Otherwise, he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment for 6 months.