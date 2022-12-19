UrduPoint.com

Life Term Awarded In Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Additional District & Sessions Judge Chaudhry Inam Elahi has awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case of Mureedwala police station.

According to the prosecution, accused Allah Ditta had killed his rival Iftikhar Ahmad over an old enmity some time ago.

The police had registered a case and submitted challan in the court.

After final arguments from both sides, the judge awarded life term to the accused and directed him to pay Rs.0.5 million as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased. Otherwise, he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment for 6 months.

