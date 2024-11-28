Life-term awarded in murder case

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Awais awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case of Nishatabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Awais awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case of Nishatabad police station.

According to the prosecution, Muhammad Shehbaz Arain of Chak No. 215-RB, along with his accomplice Abdul Majeed alias Fauji, had shot dead Abid Ali over a property dispute in Chak No. 49-JB Munda Pind on May 10, 2021.

The judge awarded life imprisonment to Muhammad Shehbaz under Section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The convict was also directed to pay Rs. 500,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased under Section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). In case of default, the convict would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months.

The court, however, acquitted Abdul Majeed Fauji by giving him benefit of doubt.