Life-term Awarded In Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 08:51 PM

Additional Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Bajwa awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a murder case of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Additional Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Bajwa awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a murder case of Dijkot police station.

According to the prosecution, accused Muhammad Naeem Jutt, a resident of Chak No. 255-RB Abadi Nawan Pind, along with his accomplices Munir, Ashraf, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Saeed, etc. had shot dead his rival Abdul Hammad over to avenge an old enmity on March 10, 2006.

Accused Naeem had been declared a proclaimed offender in this case and the police arrested him on September 18, 2023 and produced him before the court for prosecution.

After observing evidences and witnesses, the learned judge awarded life term to Muhammad Naeem under Section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The convict was also directed to pay Rs. 500,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased under Section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and he would have to undergo an addition term of six months if he failed to pay amount of the compensation.

In this case the accused Munir was already prosecuted and handed down with life term whereas accused Ashraf was acquitted by giving him benefit of doubt.

Other accused of the case were still proclaimed offenders and they would be prosecuted after their arrest.

