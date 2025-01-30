Life term awarded in murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Awais has awarded life imprisonment to a man in a murder case of Raza Abad police station.

According to the prosecution, accused Mubasshar Ali alias Mashi of Mohallah Jamil Park, along with his accomplice Khurram Shehzad, had shot dead his rival Muhammad Nauman over a street dispute on April 20, 2023.

After observing evidences and witnesses, the learned judge awarded life imprisonment to accused Mubasshar Ali alias Mashi under section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The convict was also directed to pay Rs.500,000/- as compensation under section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (PPC) to the legal heirs of the deceased, otherwise, he would have to undergo an additional term of six months if he failed to pay amount of the compensation.

The learned court however acquitted second accused of the case Khurram Shehzad by giving him benefit of doubt.