Open Menu

Life Term Awarded In Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 08:21 PM

Life term awarded in murder case

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Awais has awarded life imprisonment to a man in a murder case of Raza Abad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Awais has awarded life imprisonment to a man in a murder case of Raza Abad police station.

According to the prosecution, accused Mubasshar Ali alias Mashi of Mohallah Jamil Park, along with his accomplice Khurram Shehzad, had shot dead his rival Muhammad Nauman over a street dispute on April 20, 2023.

After observing evidences and witnesses, the learned judge awarded life imprisonment to accused Mubasshar Ali alias Mashi under section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The convict was also directed to pay Rs.500,000/- as compensation under section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (PPC) to the legal heirs of the deceased, otherwise, he would have to undergo an additional term of six months if he failed to pay amount of the compensation.

The learned court however acquitted second accused of the case Khurram Shehzad by giving him benefit of doubt.

Recent Stories

Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillan ..

Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillance System concluded

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade tie ..

Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade ties

2 minutes ago
 Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-sta ..

Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-state elements: home secretary

2 minutes ago
 Punjab governor acknowledges business community’ ..

Punjab governor acknowledges business community’s role in economic growth

15 minutes ago
 Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Kh ..

Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Khawaja Salman

5 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebra ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrates Chinese New Year

5 minutes ago
SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulatio ..

SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulations, 2022

5 minutes ago
 KU decides to give final opportunity to students t ..

KU decides to give final opportunity to students to appear in BA, BSc, BCom, MA, ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in ..

Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in inflation rate

5 minutes ago
 Police officials reviews security arrangements of ..

Police officials reviews security arrangements of banks in DI Khan

9 minutes ago
 Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akba ..

Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi

20 minutes ago
 Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3

Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan