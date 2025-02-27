Life-term awarded in murder case

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Awais has awarded life imprisonment to a man involved in a murder case of Sargodha Road police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Awais has awarded life imprisonment to a man involved in a murder case of Sargodha Road police station.

According to the prosecution, convict Waqas Ali, a resident of Chak No. 122-RB Noorpur, had shot dead his rival Bahadur Khan on March 22, 2023.

After observing evidence and witnesses, the learned judge awarded life term to accused Waqas Ali under section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The convict was also directed to pay Rs.500,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased under section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) otherwise he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months if he failed to pay amount of the compensation.