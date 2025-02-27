Open Menu

Life-term Awarded In Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 08:37 PM

Life-term awarded in murder case

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Awais has awarded life imprisonment to a man involved in a murder case of Sargodha Road police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Awais has awarded life imprisonment to a man involved in a murder case of Sargodha Road police station.

According to the prosecution, convict Waqas Ali, a resident of Chak No. 122-RB Noorpur, had shot dead his rival Bahadur Khan on March 22, 2023.

After observing evidence and witnesses, the learned judge awarded life term to accused Waqas Ali under section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The convict was also directed to pay Rs.500,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased under section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) otherwise he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months if he failed to pay amount of the compensation.

Recent Stories

Experts, politicians express diverse views on crea ..

Experts, politicians express diverse views on creating more provinces: SDPI

6 minutes ago
 Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against ..

Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

18 minutes ago
 European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU w ..

European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU with tariffs

18 minutes ago
 One day seminar held at SBBU

One day seminar held at SBBU

18 minutes ago
 PML-N KP provincial organisation, ex-senator Zahid ..

PML-N KP provincial organisation, ex-senator Zahid Khan meet Nawaz Sharif

4 minutes ago
 Court adjourns hearing of Asad Qaiser's acquittal ..

Court adjourns hearing of Asad Qaiser's acquittal plea

4 minutes ago
Drug trafficker convicted

Drug trafficker convicted

4 minutes ago
 PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance P ..

PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance Pakistan, UAE ties

16 minutes ago
 Life-term awarded in murder case

Life-term awarded in murder case

4 minutes ago
 Seminar on identifying challenges related to defen ..

Seminar on identifying challenges related to defence exports held

4 minutes ago
 NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice expo ..

NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice exports

21 minutes ago
 Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected c ..

Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected cabinet of DPC Karak

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan