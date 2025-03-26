Life term awarded in murder case

Additional Sessions Judge Rana Tanveer Ahmad has awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case of Roshan Wala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Rana Tanveer Ahmad has awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case of Roshan Wala police station.

According to the prosecution, accused Shahzaib Gujjar resident of Abdullah Colony had butchered to death a youth Rana Zaib Ali resident of Peoples Town Sammundri Road near Chak No.232-RB Ring Road to avenge an old enmity.

After observing evidence and witnesses, the learned judge awarded life imprisonment to accused Shahzaib Gujjar under section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The learned court also directed the convict to pay Rs.1 million as compensation to legal heirs of the deceased under section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The convict would have to undergo an additional term of six months if he failed to pay amount of the compensation.