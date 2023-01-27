Life term awarded in murder case in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com

Additional Sessions Judge Tariq Ayub awarded life imprisonment in a murder case, registered by the Gulberg police station

As per prosecution, Liaquat Jamal, along with his four brothers -- Amir Jamal, Shahid Jamal, Imran Jamal and Raza Jamal -- had killed a woman, Naziran Bibi, and also injured another woman Shanwar Bibi in 2017.

As per prosecution, Liaquat Jamal, along with his four brothers -- Amir Jamal, Shahid Jamal, Imran Jamal and Raza Jamal -- had killed a woman, Naziran Bibi, and also injured another woman Shanwar Bibi in 2017.

The police registered a murder case and submitted the challan in the court of law.

After observing the evidence and listening to the witnesses, the judge awarded life term to accused Liaquat Jamal and directed him to pay a fine of Rs 500,000 also.

The court also awarded 2-year imprisonment to accused Amir Jamal, while remaining three brothers were acquitted by giving them the benefit of doubt.

