Life Term Awarded In Murder Case In Faislabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 08:53 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge Haidar Ali Arif has awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in a dacoity cum murder case of Samanabad police station.

As per prosecution, accused Rizwan had shot dead a citizen Shafqat Ali when the later produced resistance during a dacoity in 2019.

Deciding the case, the learned judge awarded life term to accused Rizwan and directed him to pay a fine of Rs.500,000. The convict would have to undergo an addition imprisonment of six months if he failed to pay fine.

