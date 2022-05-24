Life term awarded in rape case

Additional Sessions Judge Rana Sohail Tariq has awarded life imprisonment to an accused on charge of subjecting step daughter to rape

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Additional Sessions Judge Rana Sohail Tariq has awarded life imprisonment to an accused on charge of subjecting step daughter to rape.

According to the prosecution, D-Type Colony police had booked accused Sultan on charge of rape with his 17-year-old step daughter Nabeela and presented the challan in the competent court of law.

After reviewing evidences and witnesses, the judge awarded life term to accused Sultan and imposed a fine of Rs.500,000. The convict will have to undergo an additional term of six months if he failed to pay fine.