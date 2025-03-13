Life Term Awarded To 2 For Killing Lawyer During Robbery
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Dildar Shah has awarded life imprisonment to two accused involved in killing a lawyer over resistance during robbery in the area of Sandal Bar police station.
According to the prosecution, accused Muhammad Usman Arain resident of Chak No.71-JB Sarli and Abbas Ali resident of Chak No.73-JB Jhapal had shot death Suleman Khaliq Advocate resident of Chak No.30-JB when the ill-fated lawyer produced resistance during robbery near Chak No.34-JB Balochanwali on March 07, 2021.
After observing evidence and witnesses, the learned judge awarded life imprisonment to both Muhammad Usman and Abbas Ali under section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code.
The convicts were also directed to pay Rs.500,000/- each as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased and in case of default, they would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months each.
The learned court also awarded 7-year imprisonment to both accused under along a fine of Rs.50,000/- each under section 392 of PPC and they would have to experience three months imprisonment each if they failed to pay fine.
Meanwhile, the learned judge awarded 3-year imprisonment to both accused along with a fine of Rs.25,000/- each under section 411 of PPC. The convicts would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of one month each if they failed to pay amount of the fine.
