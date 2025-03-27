Life term awarded to 3 in triple murder case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Awais has awarded life imprisonment to three accused involved in triple murder case of Thikriwala police station.

According to the prosecution, accused Anwar-ul-Haq resident of Chak No.80-JB along with his accomplices Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Ajmal, Muhammad Irfan, Waseem Ahmad alias Muhammad Waseem (Chak No.89-JB Ratnan), Zulqarnain and Muhammad Ejaz (Chak No.79-JB) opened fire over a property dispute and killed Shabbir Hussain (Chak No.91-JB), Adnan Ali and his brother Mahmood Ali (Chak No.79-JB) in addition to inflicting serious injuries to Sohail Anwar five years ago.

After observing evidence and witnesses, the learned judge awarded life imprisonment to Anwar-ul-Haq, Muhammad Afzal and Muhammad Ajmal under section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The convicts were directed to pay Rs.

500,000 each as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased under section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). In case of default, they would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months each.

The learned judge also sentenced accused Muhammad Irfan to five years in prison under sections 324 and 337(ii) of PPC. The convict was directed to pay a fine of Rs.50,000 , otherwise, he would have to experience an additional imprisonment of three months if he failed to pay fine.

Similarly, the accused Muhammad Irfan was also awarded two years imprisonment under Section 337(iii) and he was directed to pay Rs 100,000 as compensation to the injured victim Sohail Anwar.

Meanwhile, the learned court acquitted accused Waseem Ahmad alias Muhammad Waseem, Zulqarnain and Muhammad Ejaz by giving them benefit of doubt.