Life Term Awarded To 3 In Triple Murder Case
Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2025 | 08:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Awais has awarded life imprisonment to three accused involved in triple murder case of Thikriwala police station.
According to the prosecution, accused Anwar-ul-Haq resident of Chak No.80-JB along with his accomplices Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Ajmal, Muhammad Irfan, Waseem Ahmad alias Muhammad Waseem (Chak No.89-JB Ratnan), Zulqarnain and Muhammad Ejaz (Chak No.79-JB) opened fire over a property dispute and killed Shabbir Hussain (Chak No.91-JB), Adnan Ali and his brother Mahmood Ali (Chak No.79-JB) in addition to inflicting serious injuries to Sohail Anwar five years ago.
After observing evidence and witnesses, the learned judge awarded life imprisonment to Anwar-ul-Haq, Muhammad Afzal and Muhammad Ajmal under section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
The convicts were directed to pay Rs.
500,000 each as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased under section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). In case of default, they would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months each.
The learned judge also sentenced accused Muhammad Irfan to five years in prison under sections 324 and 337(ii) of PPC. The convict was directed to pay a fine of Rs.50,000 , otherwise, he would have to experience an additional imprisonment of three months if he failed to pay fine.
Similarly, the accused Muhammad Irfan was also awarded two years imprisonment under Section 337(iii) and he was directed to pay Rs 100,000 as compensation to the injured victim Sohail Anwar.
Meanwhile, the learned court acquitted accused Waseem Ahmad alias Muhammad Waseem, Zulqarnain and Muhammad Ejaz by giving them benefit of doubt.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar for religious leaders, figures ..
Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over victims of fire
CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction with UAE’s joining of FX Global ..
UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening
Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February
Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria
Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award
Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM to address youth, ulema convention on Friday3 minutes ago
-
Life term awarded to 3 in triple murder case3 minutes ago
-
Two women injured in gas cylinder blast3 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive plan imperative to address malnutrition among schoolchildren: Dr Zulfiqar3 minutes ago
-
75 traffic wardens promoted13 minutes ago
-
Govt's top priority maintaining law & order, safety of citizens: AJK PM13 minutes ago
-
Husband gets life imprisonment for killing wife in Taxila13 minutes ago
-
Search & combing operations ongoing across five Larkana districts13 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Netherlands discuss human rights, bilateral cooperation23 minutes ago
-
LHC orders PHC to present health sector issues before Punjab CM23 minutes ago
-
Social Welfare Dept approves 214 assistive devices for deserving disables23 minutes ago