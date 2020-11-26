Life term awarded to accused

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Additional Sessions Judge Imtiaz Nadeem awarded life imprisonment on two counts to an accused involved in a rape case of Sadar police station.

According to the prosecution, Rustam Ali of Gulshan-e-Raheem Colony, Chak No.

214-RB, had allegedly raped his two nieces. The police registered a case against the accused on June 25, 2018 and submitted a challan in the court.

After observing evidences and witnesses, the court awarded life imprisonment on two counts to theaccused and directed him to pay a fine of Rs 2,00,000.