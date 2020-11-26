UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Life Term Awarded To Accused

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Life term awarded to accused

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Additional Sessions Judge Imtiaz Nadeem awarded life imprisonment on two counts to an accused involved in a rape case of Sadar police station.

According to the prosecution, Rustam Ali of Gulshan-e-Raheem Colony, Chak No.

214-RB, had allegedly raped his two nieces. The police registered a case against the accused on June 25, 2018 and submitted a challan in the court.

After observing evidences and witnesses, the court awarded life imprisonment on two counts to theaccused and directed him to pay a fine of Rs 2,00,000.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Fine June 2018 Court

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah, Sarfraz Ahmad and Rohail Nazir are am ..

5 minutes ago

Saboor Aly finds close friend in Covid-19 lockdown

7 minutes ago

Nahida,Kainat batting heroics ensure comfortable w ..

8 minutes ago

Buzdar approves five-day parole release of Shehbaz ..

28 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 472 prisoners ahead of ..

33 minutes ago

Smog, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.