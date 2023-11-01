Open Menu

Life Term Awarded To Accused In Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Life term awarded to accused in murder case

Additional Sessions Judge Munsaf Khan has awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a murder case of Thikriwala police station

According to the prosecution, accused Shehzad had killed his rival in 2021 to avenge an old enmity and the police after registering a case submitted its challan in the competent court of law.

According to the prosecution, accused Shehzad had killed his rival in 2021 to avenge an old enmity and the police after registering a case submitted its challan in the competent court of law.

After observing evidence and witnesses, the learned judge awarded life imprisonment to accused Shehzad and directed him to pay a fine of Rs.1 million. Otherwise, the convict would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months if he failed to pay fine.

