Life term awarded to accused in murder case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Additional Sessions Judge Munsaf Khan has awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a murder case of Thikriwala police station.

According to the prosecution, accused Shehzad had killed his rival in 2021 to avenge an old enmity and the police after registering a case submitted its challan in the competent court of law.

After observing evidence and witnesses, the learned judge awarded life imprisonment to accused Shehzad and directed him to pay a fine of Rs.1 million. Otherwise, the convict would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months if he failed to pay fine.