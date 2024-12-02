Life Term Awarded To Drug Trafficker
Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Iqbal Haral awarded the life imprisonment to a drug trafficker involved in a narcotics case of the ANF police station.
According to the prosecution, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), on a tip-off, conducted a raid near Airport Chowk on Jhang Road after midnight on May 26, 2024 and nabbed a drug pusher, Ali Shan, of D-Type Colony, red-handed while pushing narcotics in an auto-rickshaw.
The police recovered 56.400 kilograms of chars from his possession which the accused had hid in a secret box of his rickshaw. The ANF police registered a case and submitted the challan to court.
Deciding the case, the learned judge awarded the life imprisonment to accused Ali Shan under section 9-C of Control of Narcotics Substances Act (CNSA) 1997. The convict was also directed to pay a fine of Rs.500,000, or undergo further imprisonment of six months.
