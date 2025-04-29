Life term awarded to PO in murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Rana Tanveer Ahmad has awarded life imprisonment to a Proclaimed Offender (PO) arrested after 14 years in a murder case of Dijkot police station.

According to the prosecution, Mumtaz Hussain alias Mithu Jutt resident of Chak No.92 GB had shot dead a young man Asghar Ali on August 09, 2009 over a dispute of cable wire installation in the village.

Dijkot police had registered a murder case against the accused but he evaded arrest and was declared a proclaimed offender.

However, 14 years later, the police apprehended Mumtaz Hussain and presented him before the court.

After observing evidence and witnesses, the learned judge awarded life imprisonment to accused Mumtaz Hussain alias Mithu under section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code.

The convict was also directed to pay Rs.1 million as compensation to the legal heirs of deceased Asghar Ali under section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), otherwise, he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months if he failed to pay amount of the compensation.