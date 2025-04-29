Life term awarded to three accused in drug case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Special Court for Control of Narcotic Substances Judge Muhammad Iqbal Haral awarded life imprisonment to three accused involved in a narcotics case of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) police station.

According to the prosecution, an ANF team, on a tip-off, conducted raid near Sahianwala Interchange on December 23, 2022 and had arrested three drug traffickers including Yar Hassan Pathan of Kohat with 24 kilogram charas, Sultan Hussain Pathan of Kohat with 120 kg charas and Nadeem Ullah Pathan of Karak with 24 kg charas.

After observing evidence and witnesses, the court found all three accused guilty and awarded them life imprisonment each under section 9(1)3(e) of Control of Narcotics Substance Act (CNSA) 1997.

The learned judge also imposed a fine of Rs.1.5 million on Sultan Hussain and a fine of Rs.800,000 each on Yar Hassan and Nadeem Ullah. The convict Sultan Hussain will have to undergo an additional imprisonment of two years while Yar Hassan and Nadeem Ullah will face additional imprisonment of one year each if they failed to pay the fine.