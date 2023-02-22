UrduPoint.com

Life Term Awarded To Three Accused In Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 12:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge,Sargodha Muhammad Riaz Bhatti on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to three accused involved in murder case.

According to prosecution,Nasrullah,Ashraf,Ejaz,Faizan,Adnan Ali and Shehbaz r/o Khan Muhammadwala killed Shoaib (25) for honour on 23 July 2021.

Bhera police arrested the accused and presented challans in court.

After completing arguments,the learned Judge found Nasrullah,Ashraf and Ejaz guilty and awarded life imprisonment to them while acquitted others three giving them the benefit of doubt.

