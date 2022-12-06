UrduPoint.com

Life Term Awarded To Two Accused In Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Additional Sessions Judge Chaudhry Inaam Elahi has awarded life imprisonment to two accused involved in a murder case of Mureedwala police station.

According to the prosecution, accused Allah Ditta and his accomplice Basharat had killed their rival over an old enmity some time ago.

The police had registered a case and submitted challan in the competent court of law.

After final arguments from both sides, the judge awarded life term to both accused and directed them to pay a fine of Rs.1 million, otherwise, they would have to undergo an additional imprisonment if they failed to pay fine.

