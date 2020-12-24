Life term awarded to woman

Additional Session Judge Khizar Hayat Gondal on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a woman involved in a murder case of Sadar Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Additional Session Judge Khizar Hayat Gondal on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a woman involved in a murder case of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

According to the prosecution, Rukhsana Bibi of Chak No125-GB with her paramour Umar Hayat had killed her husband and the police registered a case against them.

After observing evidences and witnesses, the court awarded life imprisonment to Rukhsana Bibiwhile Umar Hayat was declared proclaimed offender.