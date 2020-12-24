UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Life Term Awarded To Woman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:03 PM

Life term awarded to woman

Additional Session Judge Khizar Hayat Gondal on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a woman involved in a murder case of Sadar Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Additional Session Judge Khizar Hayat Gondal on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a woman involved in a murder case of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

According to the prosecution, Rukhsana Bibi of Chak No125-GB with her paramour Umar Hayat had killed her husband and the police registered a case against them.

After observing evidences and witnesses, the court awarded life imprisonment to Rukhsana Bibiwhile Umar Hayat was declared proclaimed offender.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Jaranwala Women Court

Recent Stories

EDA hosts US, UAE officials in discussion on histo ..

4 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FD ..

34 minutes ago

Sharjah academy organises lecture on &#039;Sharjah ..

34 minutes ago

HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 local players categ ..

39 minutes ago

Chinese Ambassador Hopes Russia-China Tourist Flow ..

53 seconds ago

Hearing Into Legal Claim of COVID-19 Victims Relat ..

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.