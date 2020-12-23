UrduPoint.com
Life Term Awarded To Woman For Killing Husband

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:20 AM

Life term awarded to woman for killing husband

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :A court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to a woman for burning alive her husband.

According to the prosecution, Rukhsana Bibi along with her accomplice Umar Hayat sprinkled kerosene oil on her husband, Jaffar Hussain, and set him ablaze in Chak 125/G-B in January this year.

Jaranwala Sadar police registered a case and submitted challan in the court.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Umar Hayat Gondal announced the verdict after hearing the arguments of the parties and examining available evidence. However, the court declared Umar Hayat as proclaimed offender and he will be prosecuted after his arrest.

