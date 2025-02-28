Life Term On 2 Counts With 24 Years RI Awarded In Abduction-cum-rape Case
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Asadullah Siraj has awarded life imprisonment on two counts along with 24 years rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs. 700,000 to an accused involved in abduction-cum-rape case of Madina Town police station.
As per prosecution, accused Irfan Masih, a resident of Chak No 71-GB, had abducted 16-year-old Amina Bibi from Mohallah Yousuf Abad on February 17, 2018 and committed rape with her.
After observing evidence and witnesses, the judge awarded life imprisonment on two counts to accused Irfan Masih under sections 365-B and 376 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
The convict was also directed to pay a fine of Rs. 400,000; otherwise, he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of one year.
The court also directed the convict to pay Rs 500,000 as compensation to the victim Amina Bibi under Section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
The learned judge also awarded 10 years RI under Section 295-A, seven-year RI under Section 468 and seven years RI under Section 468 of PPC. The convict was also directed to pay fine of Rs 300,000 under these sections otherwise he would have to experience an additional simple imprisonment of 9 months if he failed to pay fine.
