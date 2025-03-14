LifeAtLahore & Walled City Lahore host 3rd annual Interfaith Iftar at Masjid Wazir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) A Lahore-based organisation, LifeAtLahore, in collaboration with the Culture Wing of the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), hosted the 3rd Annual Interfaith Iftar at the historic Masjid Wazir Khan Chowk.

The event reaffirmed a collective commitment to harmony, inclusion, and nation-building, beautifully aligning with Punjab Culture Day — a celebration of the province’s rich heritage of coexistence.

LifeAtLahore's Interfaith Iftar was more than just a shared meal: it was a powerful message of unity and inclusivity. Held at Masjid Wazir Khan Chowk, the event symbolised Pakistan’s commitment to protecting and uplifting religious minorities, echoing the significance of the white in the national flag.

Aligning with Punjab Culture Day, the Iftar highlighted the province’s rich tradition of interfaith harmony, bringing together Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians. In a moving gesture, non-Muslim community members served Iftar to fasting Muslims, embodying empathy, kindness, and brotherhood.

Organised by LifeAtLahore — a project of Digital Development Lab, led by Syed Kashf Ahmed (ShahofLahore) and supported by the Culture Wing of the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) — the event reinforced Lahore's cultural identity as a city of shared heritage.

Kamran Lashari, Director General of WCLA, highlighted Lahore’s history of inclusivity, stating that celebrating diversity strengthens national unity. Syed Kashf Ahmed echoed this sentiment, stressing that LifeAtLahore remains dedicated to fostering initiatives that build a more unified Pakistan.

With participation from diplomats, government officials, and community leaders, the Interfaith Iftar stood as a beacon of peace, reinforcing that Lahore’s true strength lies in its diverse and united people. LifeAtLahore extends heartfelt thanks to WCLA, Allah Walay Trust, community partners, and volunteers for their role in making this event a symbol of hope and solidarity.