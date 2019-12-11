UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Life's Dichotomy In Two Kashmirs An Eye-opener For World: President Dr Arif Alvi

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:33 PM

Life's dichotomy in two Kashmirs an eye-opener for world: President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said dichotomy of life in two sides of Kashmir was an eye-opener for the world as people in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan enjoyed full civil rights in contrast to their brethren in the Indian occupied valley suffering unending human rights abuse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said dichotomy of life in two sides of Kashmir was an eye-opener for the world as people in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan enjoyed full civil rights in contrast to their brethren in the Indian occupied valley suffering unending human rights abuse.

Addressing here at the prize-distribution ceremony of a photographic contest titled 'Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan - Through my lens' at Pakistan National Council of Arts, the President said AJK was open to the world with its proud calm and serenity, whereas India through a communication blackout falsely portrayed normalcy in the sieged Valley.

The contest organized by Special Communication Organization (SCO) provided an opportunity for the students and people of AJK and GB to capture the mesmerizing beauty of their native towns through their cellphone cameras.

President Dr Alvi said holding of photographic competition among the students of school, colleges and universities of AJK and GB gave a strong message to the world about the level of educational opportunities Pakistan provided to them.

On the other hand, he said, India's recent Citizenship Amendment Bill was another racist step by a government which was fully determined to tear off the pages of Muslims from the annals of history.

He said the new anti-Muslim move in India was fourth in a row after registration of citizens in Assam excluding Muslims, abolition of Article 370 from Constitution and the Babari Mosque's verdict.

The President said Pakistan was emerging with a renewed strength and was set to witness an era of development and prosperity.

He said after improved security situation in the country, the tourism in Northern Areas was flourishing with around 2.2 million visitors recorded this summer as compared to 15,000 in 2015.

He mentioned that Pakistan was home to several great civilizations, with largest number of Buddhist artifacts as compared to combined in rest of the world.

Stressing the need for preservation of culture and heritage, the President lauded the efforts of Aga Khan Foundation for revival of local languages, music and art of Hunza and other parts of GB.

President Alvi gave away shields and certificates to 32 winners of the contest, shortlisted among 35,000 received entries. He also a took round of the art gallery and evinced keen interest in the photographs put on display.

Earlier, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi said the captivating photographs of AJK and GB showing its people with happy faces was a true and peaceful reflection of Pakistan.

He said SCO besides its national duty of providing communication services in the northern areas, had taken a commendable initiative of encouraging people to explore beauty of their areas.

Director General SCO Major General Ali Farhan said the organization with its largest telecommunication infrastructure was reaching out to far-flung areas of AJK and GB. He said currently digital traffic was being transmitted through optic fiber from China to Europe via these area.

Singer Bano Rehmat aka 'Nightingale of Kashmir' presented a Kashmiri song, whereas a group of orchestra by Altit Music School gave a contemporary performance on Hunza's legendary poet Shehbaz Ali Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Technology Music Europe China Khalid Maqbool Traffic Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Citizenship 2015 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Mosque Muslim From Government Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

 Lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore

21 minutes ago

Polls tighten on eve of Britain's Brexit election

14 minutes ago

Directives issued to probe matter of clash between ..

14 minutes ago

Germany to Provide Financial Support to Citizens A ..

14 minutes ago

Lawyers Assault Hospital in Pakistan's Lahore, Att ..

14 minutes ago

Turkey Not Fulfilling Obligations on Stabilization ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.