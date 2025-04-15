Open Menu

Lifestyle Choices Play Major Role In Cancer Risk: Dr. Rafia Toor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Health expert Dr. Rafia Toor has emphasized that lifestyle and diet choices significantly influence cancer risk, calling for greater public awareness and early detection to combat the rising number of cases.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Dr. Rafia explained that cancer is caused by the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the body. She said that these cells multiply rapidly, sometimes forming lumps or causing pain and bleeding, depending on where they are located.

She highlighted that processed and preserved foods, especially those stored in freezers for long periods, lose vital nutrients. “Junk food, processed items, and ready-to-eat frozen meals reduce our immunity. In contrast, natural foods support the body’s defense system,” she added.

Dr. Rafia clarified the difference between cancer grade and stage saying, “Grade refers to how quickly the cancer cells are growing. A higher grade means faster growth. Stage refers to how far the disease has spread. Early-stage cancers have better treatment outcomes.”

Discussing early warning signs, she advised that persistent, painless lumps lasting more than four weeks, unexplained bleeding, fatigue, or recurring pain should never be ignored.

“These could be early indicators of cancer and need medical evaluation,” she warned.

Addressing common myths, she stated, “Cancer is not always a death sentence. Many patients recover fully, especially when the disease is detected early. Diagnostic tools like biopsies help doctors understand the nature and severity of the illness.”

Chemotherapy targets fast-growing cells, which is why it affects hair and the digestive system. But once the cancer cells are destroyed, normal cells can recover, she said explaining chemotherapy and its side effects.

On the topic of microwave use and broiler chicken, Dr. Rafia advised caution. “Microwaves themselves are not always harmful, but what you cook and how long you heat food matters. Similarly, farm-raised chicken may differ nutritionally from free-range chicken, depending on how they are raised”, she maintained.

“Prevention is always better. Eat natural foods, avoid processed meals, get regular checkups, and stay informed. Cancer treatment is improving, but avoiding the disease in the first place is even better”, she concluded by urging people to adopt healthier lifestyles.

