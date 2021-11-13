Lifestyle modification necessary to control diabetes : Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that due to unhealthy lifestyle the diabetes was increasing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that due to unhealthy lifestyle the diabetes was increasing.

In his message issued here on 'World Diabetes Day', he said timely diagnosis of diabetes was essential to protect patients from other diseases.

He said that simple lifestyle could prevent diabetes as precaution was better than cure.

Patients should adopt precautionary measures along with treatment, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the change of lifestyle was necessary to control and prevent diabetes adding that awareness campaign of timely diagnosis and treatment of diabetes would yield positive results.

He further said that a balanced diet, exercise and walk could help to prevent diabetes and added that diabetes centres had been set up in all major hospitals of Punjab.