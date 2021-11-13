UrduPoint.com

Lifestyle Modification Necessary To Control Diabetes : Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 08:09 PM

Lifestyle modification necessary to control diabetes : Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that due to unhealthy lifestyle the diabetes was increasing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that due to unhealthy lifestyle the diabetes was increasing.

In his message issued here on 'World Diabetes Day', he said timely diagnosis of diabetes was essential to protect patients from other diseases.

He said that simple lifestyle could prevent diabetes as precaution was better than cure.

Patients should adopt precautionary measures along with treatment, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the change of lifestyle was necessary to control and prevent diabetes adding that awareness campaign of timely diagnosis and treatment of diabetes would yield positive results.

He further said that a balanced diet, exercise and walk could help to prevent diabetes and added that diabetes centres had been set up in all major hospitals of Punjab.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Punjab Cure All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Delhi shuts schools as pollution 'emergency' looms ..

Delhi shuts schools as pollution 'emergency' looms

4 seconds ago
 New world is all about science, technology: Presid ..

New world is all about science, technology: President

1 minute ago
 Two arrested for betting on cricket matches

Two arrested for betting on cricket matches

1 minute ago
 Dacoit, bike lifter gang busted; two held

Dacoit, bike lifter gang busted; two held

1 minute ago
 Govt to continue work with its allies for people's ..

Govt to continue work with its allies for people's welfare : Chief Minister Sard ..

1 minute ago
 KP CM inaugurates various development schemes at K ..

KP CM inaugurates various development schemes at Karak

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.