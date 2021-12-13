Lifestyle Residency, EHFPRO G-13 to be completed by December next

The project of Federal Government Housing Authority (FGEHA) Lifestyle Residency, EHFPRO G-13 is likely to be completed by December 2022 depending on the availability of funds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The project of Federal Government Housing Authority (FGEHA) Lifestyle Residency, EHFPRO G-13 is likely to be completed by December 2022 depending on the availability of funds.

The project was expected to be completed by the end of year 2020, however, due to multiple reasons such as COVID-19 pandemic, increase in prices of construction materials as a whole and steel in particular, the desired targets could not be achieved, an official in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP.

He said the project was launched in July, 2016 and the construction work on the project formally started in September, 2017. As a result, the original financial plan of completing the project on recovering 83 percent tentative costs from the members became unviable.

Therefore, he said, the EHFPRO board of directors decided to split the remaining 17 percent into four installments. Out of these four installments, two percent was projected to be recovered at the time of handing over of possession of apartments, while three installments of five percent of cost staggered on quarterly basis.

The official said a comprehensive newsletter was issued in May, 2020 and sent to all members on their given address.

He said a vast majority members appreciated the step and had already remitted the remaining payment on quarterly basis, instead of paying in lump sum at the time of completion.

With regards to the delay in completion of the project, he said, it was clarified that the COVID-19 Pandemic globally affected the activities in all walks of life, but the construction industry was adversely impacted, as basic supplies like steel, cement and concrete became scarce and the labor pools dispersed.

The official said the re-mobilization of all such resources resulted in wastage of precious time, spanning over months. Despite imposition of continued stringent Standard Operating Procedures, all out efforts were being made to complete the project at the earliest and handed over possession of apartments to the members at the earliest.