Lifetime achievement award for Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Legendary Musician and Iconic Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was awarded Lifetime Achievement Award by the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi in recognition of his outstanding and great services to the field of entertainment industry here on Tuesday.

The renowned singer was given award in a special ceremony. He was also presented Honourary Lifetime Membership of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

Addressing to the special ceremony, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan thanked the ACP for awarding him with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

He said that said that he loved music and rhythm.

Sindh Minsiter for Culture Syed Sardar Shah while addressing to the ceremony said that it was an honour for them to have the big artiste of the present era among them.

He said that the tradition of singing in the sub-continent was 6 thousand years old and the proof of that was statue of Dancing Sambara, which was discovered from the Moen-Jo-Daro.

The minister said that the two well-known voices of the sub-continent Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Abida Parveen had emerged because of their own singing.

He said that a concert would be held of these both artistes in the metropolis.

Later, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan also planted a sapling along with Scriptwriter and television presenter Anwar Maqsood.