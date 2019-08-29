Lifting down-trodden from poverty my personal mission, says PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that helping down-trodden and lifting them out of poverty was his government's main focus which he himself was pursuing as a personal mission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that helping down-trodden and lifting them out of poverty was his government's main focus which he himself was pursuing as a personal mission.

Expanding tax base, institutional reforms, and out-of-the-box solutions for service delivery are the priority areas for achieving the goal of good governance, stated the Prime Minister while talking to Shixin Chen, Vice President of Asian Development Bank (ADB), who called on him along with Senior Advisor Ehsan Khan and� Country Director ADB for Pakistan Ms. Xiaohong Yang.

Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hamad Azhar, Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafiz Sheikh and senior officials were present during the meeting.

Vice President ADB briefed the Prime Minister regarding short, medium and long term support to Pakistan in various sectors of the economy, particularly trade and competitiveness. He stated that Pakistan, being a founding member, was an important partner of ADB.

The Vice President ADB discussed various proposals for enhancing institutional capacity of the Government that would help Pakistan achieve its development and economic stability agenda.� Chen noted that Pakistan could play a very important role in promoting regional cooperation and integration in Central and West Asia region. He informed the Prime Minister that he had fruitful meetings with Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Social Protection & Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar and ADB wanted to support the Government's flagship Ehsaas Programme.

The Prime Minister was informed that Minister Economic Affairs had extended invitation on Prime Minister's behalf to President ADB for visiting Pakistan, which was accepted by the President ADB.

The Prime Minister directed Economic Affairs Division to fast-track the processing and implementation of ADB's projects so as to facilitate ADB's support towards economic prosperity of Pakistan and its citizens.