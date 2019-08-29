UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lifting Down-trodden From Poverty My Personal Mission, Says PM

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 05:32 PM

Lifting down-trodden from poverty my personal mission, says PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that helping down-trodden and lifting them out of poverty was his government's main focus which he himself was pursuing as a personal mission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that helping down-trodden and lifting them out of poverty was his government's main focus which he himself was pursuing as a personal mission.

Expanding tax base, institutional reforms, and out-of-the-box solutions for service delivery are the priority areas for achieving the goal of good governance, stated the Prime Minister while talking to Shixin Chen, Vice President of Asian Development Bank (ADB), who called on him along with Senior Advisor Ehsan Khan and� Country Director ADB for Pakistan Ms. Xiaohong Yang.

Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hamad Azhar, Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafiz Sheikh and senior officials were present during the meeting.

Vice President ADB briefed the Prime Minister regarding short, medium and long term support to Pakistan in various sectors of the economy, particularly trade and competitiveness. He stated that Pakistan, being a founding member, was an important partner of ADB.

The Vice President ADB discussed various proposals for enhancing institutional capacity of the Government that would help Pakistan achieve its development and economic stability agenda.� Chen noted that Pakistan could play a very important role in promoting regional cooperation and integration in Central and West Asia region. He informed the Prime Minister that he had fruitful meetings with Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Social Protection & Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar and ADB wanted to support the Government's flagship Ehsaas Programme.

The Prime Minister was informed that Minister Economic Affairs had extended invitation on Prime Minister's behalf to President ADB for visiting Pakistan, which was accepted by the President ADB.

The Prime Minister directed Economic Affairs Division to fast-track the processing and implementation of ADB's projects so as to facilitate ADB's support towards economic prosperity of Pakistan and its citizens.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Asian Development Bank Government Asia

Recent Stories

55th BoG meeting in Lahore on Friday

16 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

3 minutes ago

NASA's Eco stress detects Amazon fires from space

3 minutes ago

Commissioner emphasizes for making all out efforts ..

3 minutes ago

Two minor children dead bodies found in Hyderabad

5 minutes ago

Sukkur police step up security for Muharram proces ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.