Lifting Of Garbage Job Of Provincial Govt, Civic Bodies: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 07:02 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that the lifting of garbage from the megalopolis was the responsibility of the provincial government and civic agencies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that the lifting of garbage from the megalopolis was the responsibility of the provincial government and civic agencies.

Talking to media after handing over 3 motorbike trolleys, 5 trolleys and other equipments for garbage lifting to Member Sindh Assembly Syed Imran Ali Shah, the Governor said that only an empowered local government can better resolve issues of the city.

The trolleys and other equipments were donated by the Rotary Club Platinum Karachi for cleanliness campaign in the areas of PS-129.

Imran Ismail said that the present government wanted all the parties to work together to solve the problems of Karachi.

Responding to a question, Governor Sindh said that the looted public money would be brought back by hook or by crook and the NAB was playing its role in this regard.

To another query about the march announced by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Sindh Governor said that the government would complete its term.

Replying to a question about developmental projects, he said that five projects would be inaugurated soon while other development projects were being finalized.

About the local government system, Imran Ismail said that working undera single authority in the city was the need of the hour and the Federal government was ready to cooperate in this regard. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had a better local government system, which was a good example for other provinces.

