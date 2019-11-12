UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lifting Of Garbage Routine Work Not A Campaign: Mayor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 08:28 PM

Lifting of garbage routine work not a campaign: Mayor

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday said that lifting and disposal of garbage was a routine work and not a campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday said that lifting and disposal of garbage was a routine work and not a campaign.

The Mayor Karachi said this while speaking at a reception in his honor organized by the Karachi Electronics Dealers Association (KEDA) here.

The Mayor Karachi said that Karachi was presently facing a difficult time. All civic bodies should be brought under the control of one authority to resolve problems of the city, he added.

The president of KEDA Muhammad Rizwan Irfan and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi All

Recent Stories

Imran Butt, Aizaz Cheema star on day two

47 minutes ago

‘Cooperation with OPEC not on the cards,’ says ..

49 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Consul General of South Afr ..

49 minutes ago

Obdurate Fawad keeps Sindh afloat against Northern

52 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 160 for two in reply of Souther ..

1 hour ago

Al Othaimeen: Islamic Social Finance Instruments a ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.