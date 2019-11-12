Lifting of garbage routine work not a campaign: Mayor

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday said that lifting and disposal of garbage was a routine work and not a campaign.

The Mayor Karachi said this while speaking at a reception in his honor organized by the Karachi Electronics Dealers Association (KEDA) here.

The Mayor Karachi said that Karachi was presently facing a difficult time. All civic bodies should be brought under the control of one authority to resolve problems of the city, he added.

The president of KEDA Muhammad Rizwan Irfan and others were also present on the occasion.