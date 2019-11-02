Lifting of solid waste removed from manholes ordered in Multan

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) : Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director (MD) Rao Qasim has ordered for lifting of solid waste removed from manholes in different areas of the city.

All deputy directors have been directed to coordinate with the Waste Management Company for the purpose.

The MD asked his subordinate staff to point out localities where sewer lines had not been cleared yet.

The sewerage lines clearing process continued on Friday and Saturday. A report in this regard was submitted to the Wasa MD on Saturday.