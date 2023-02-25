UrduPoint.com

Light Irrigation To Wheat Crop Suggested Amid Rising Temperature

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Light irrigation to wheat crop suggested amid rising temperature

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :The agriculture department sensitized farmers to do light irrigation to wheat as the rising temperature could harm the crop.

During the wheat flowering process, the scarcity of water could damage wheat production and the farmers should take special care especially when the temperature also starts increasing at this stage, it urged farmers.

According to experts from agriculture departments, the farmers should do light irrigation at this stage as it would help maintain temperature.

They warned that the late-sowing varieties can face more issues amid rising temperatures. However, they added, early sowing varieties did not undergo losses. After March 15, the farmers should ensure light irrigation.

Similarly, the farmers should also take special care about rust attacks because they could affect overall production. The farmers should contact experts in the agriculture department for better results.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture March From Wheat

Recent Stories

Two people die as under-construction Bhara Kahu by ..

Two people die as under-construction Bhara Kahu bypass's shutting collapsed

23 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash calls for greater parliamentary coord ..

Saqr Ghobash calls for greater parliamentary coordination at Arab Inter-Parliame ..

50 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on Nat ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

2 hours ago
 World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi begi ..

World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi begins Friday at Yas Marina Circui ..

2 hours ago
 NEPRA Chairman refuses to remove MDI fixed charges

NEPRA Chairman refuses to remove MDI fixed charges

2 hours ago
 Govt rejects rumors of stopping salaries to employ ..

Govt rejects rumors of stopping salaries to employees

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.