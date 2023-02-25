Light irrigation to wheat crop suggested amid rising temperature

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :The agriculture department sensitized farmers to do light irrigation to wheat as the rising temperature could harm the crop.

During the wheat flowering process, the scarcity of water could damage wheat production and the farmers should take special care especially when the temperature also starts increasing at this stage, it urged farmers.

According to experts from agriculture departments, the farmers should do light irrigation at this stage as it would help maintain temperature.

They warned that the late-sowing varieties can face more issues amid rising temperatures. However, they added, early sowing varieties did not undergo losses. After March 15, the farmers should ensure light irrigation.

Similarly, the farmers should also take special care about rust attacks because they could affect overall production. The farmers should contact experts in the agriculture department for better results.