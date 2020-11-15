Light, love and prayers, Diwali celebration in Dera

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) ::Light, love and prayers, like the rest of the country, the Hindu community in Dera Ismail Khan also celebrated Diwali with religious fervor.

In this regard, a traditional procession was taken out from the Balmik temple in which a large number of local Hindus as well as Sikhs and Christians also participated. Pandit Ashok Kumar led the procession. The children in the procession wore religious clothes.

Hindu girls were busy in their religious rituals during Diwali Festival in Balmik Temple and celebrated the Diwali Diwali Festival, (the festival of light), with religious fervour, traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

Diwali is a colourful festival involving lighting candles, worship, celebrations and prayers.

Twenty-one days after Dussehra comes the most awaited festival among Hindus, "Diwali", celebrated to mark the day when Lord Rama returned home after his 14-year exile. It is a five-day Hindu festival, during this time, houses are cleaned, and windows are opened to welcome Lakshmi, goddess of wealth.

Candles and lamps are lit in and outside every home as a greeting to Lakshmi.

Meanwhile, the police had made tight security arrangements in and around the Hindu temples to avert any untoward incident.