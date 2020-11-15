UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Light, Love And Prayers, Diwali Celebration In Dera

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 04:00 PM

Light, love and prayers, Diwali celebration in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) ::Light, love and prayers, like the rest of the country, the Hindu community in Dera Ismail Khan also celebrated Diwali with religious fervor.

In this regard, a traditional procession was taken out from the Balmik temple in which a large number of local Hindus as well as Sikhs and Christians also participated. Pandit Ashok Kumar led the procession. The children in the procession wore religious clothes.

Hindu girls were busy in their religious rituals during Diwali Festival in Balmik Temple and celebrated the Diwali Diwali Festival, (the festival of light), with religious fervour, traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

Diwali is a colourful festival involving lighting candles, worship, celebrations and prayers.

Twenty-one days after Dussehra comes the most awaited festival among Hindus, "Diwali", celebrated to mark the day when Lord Rama returned home after his 14-year exile. It is a five-day Hindu festival, during this time, houses are cleaned, and windows are opened to welcome Lakshmi, goddess of wealth.

Candles and lamps are lit in and outside every home as a greeting to Lakshmi.

Meanwhile, the police had made tight security arrangements in and around the Hindu temples to avert any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Police Dera Ismail Khan Temple Christian From Love

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,210 new COVID-19 cases, 691 recove ..

48 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank successfully closes lowest ever ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 22,572 new coronavirus cases in pas ..

2 hours ago

Companies that engage in ESR must submit annual no ..

2 hours ago

UAE is bridge for communication between different ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.