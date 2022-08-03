UrduPoint.com

Light, Moderate Rain At Scattered KP Places Predicted

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Light, moderate rain at scattered KP places predicted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that under the influence of weak monsoon currents, rain and thunderstorm of light and moderate intensity, associated with gusty winds are likely to occur at scattered places of the province during the next 24 hours.

These weather condition may prevail in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Chitral, Shangla, Swat, Lower & Upper Dir, Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber, whereas at isolated over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Bannu, Tank, D.I.Khan, North & South Waziristan districts.

However, in rest of the province mainly partly cloudy and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 38 °C in Peshawar.

