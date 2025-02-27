Light rain brings pleasant weather to Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A spell of light rain has brought a pleasant change in the weather here on Thursday with temperatures dropping to 23 degrees Celsius in Sukkur.

The Met Office reported a significant increase in humidity, with a 74% moisture level in the air.

Winds have started blowing at a speed of 10 km/h.

According to the local Met Office, there is a possibility of heavy rain in the evening. The change in weather has brought relief to the citizens.

The cold wave is expected to intensify further, with cloudy skies and a drop in temperature.