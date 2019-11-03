UrduPoint.com
Light Rain Clears Smog To Some Extent

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 05:10 PM

Light rain clears smog to some extent

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Light scattered rains across city cleared thick smog to some extent on Sunday.

People in provincial capital heaved a sigh of relief after the light showers. Smoggy weather conditions lessened to a considerable extent in the city when moderate north-westerly wind pushed back pollutants to India from where they had emanated due to the burning of crops remnants in eastern Punjab.

A Meteorological Department official told APP that pollutants may again return to Pakistan in two to three days, but in less quantity, if heavy showers are not received by the city.

He said pollutants have either been spreading over vast areas in India and Pakistan or settling down in the last three days. The pollutants have also been absorbed by the upper air while being pushed towards India.

Meanwhile, the Met department has forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country in the next 24 hours.

